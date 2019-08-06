Blaze rips through yard as explosions shake nearby homes

Major fire at a yard belonging to Cowdenbeath Taxi Services in Fife.

Fire: Explosions could be heard. David Patterson/Kelly Hughes/Fife Jammer Locations

Taxis have exploded during a fire at a yard in Fife.

The blaze is ongoing at a yard belonging to Cowdenbeath Taxi Services in the town's Woodend Industrial Estate at 8am on Tuesday.

Taxis are exploding, causing nearby homes in the area to shake and smoke to billow across Cowdenbeath.

More than 30 firefighters are currently tackling the flames.

A resident on social media posted: "The first explosion shook my house. I hope everyone is ok. It looks bad."

Another added: "I live at the back of it and the whole house shook. There are still explosions going off."