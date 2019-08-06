Police dog catches man after car chase with officers

A black Volkswagen Golf failed to stop and made off from police in Alloa, Clackmannanshire.

Car chase: Police dog caught man. Police Scotland/Google 2019

A police dog caught a man after a car chase with officers in Clackmannanshire.

The pursuit happened on Whins Road in Alloa shortly before 1am on Tuesday.

A black Volkswagen Golf failed to stop and made off towards the Gartarry Roundabout.

The vehicle was found abandoned in woods near the A977 before a police dog, Chase, found a 49-year-old man who was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: "This arrest was a result of excellent team work by road policing officers and our dog unit colleagues.

"Our police dogs provide invaluable support to their human colleagues during search activity and we are very lucky to have such amazing resources at our disposal.

"Well done to PD Chase, PC Inglis and the road policing officers involved in this incident."