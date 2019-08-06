Man in boiler suit tries to lure eight-year-old girl into car

Police are investigating after the man invited the youngster into his car in Midlothian.

Police: An investigation has been launched.

A man wearing a boiler suit tried to lure an eight-year-old girl into his car.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened on Saw Mill Gardens in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, at 9pm on Sunday.

The mum of the child claimed the man was wearing a boiler suit and invited the youngster into a red car.

Posting in a community group, she said: "Just to make parents aware an old man grey hair with a beard and black boiler suit tried to get my eight-year-old daughter to get in his car, Saw Mill, Bonnyrigg.

"The car is described as old red and faded, possibly had red fluffy dice hanging on the mirror which he then took off and chucked them in to the back.

"If anyone has CCTV please let me know so that any information can be passed on to the police."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating a suspicious incident in the Bonnyrigg area after a male driver engaged a young girl in conversation.

"Police are considering all evidential avenues, including CCTV, to ascertain the circumstances around this incident.

"The incident occurred at Saw Mill Gardens at around 9pm on August 4.

"Enquiries are ongoing."