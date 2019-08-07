Man extradited from Germany over sex attack in Edinburgh

A 19-year-old woman was indecently assaulted in the city in 2016.

A man has been arrested after being extradited from Germany over the indecent assault of a teenager in Edinburgh three years ago.

The 19-year-old woman was attacked on October 2, 2016, as she walked home along Salisbury Place.

Detectives from Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit continued to investigate the incident over the years, to which inquiries led to them liaising with authorities in Germany.

As part of the extradition process, a 40-year-old man was arrested at Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective sergeant David Brady said: "This has been a complex inquiry that has required continued engagement with colleagues in Germany and we are grateful for their assistance.

"Sexual crime of any form will not be tolerated and time is no barrier for our investigation.

"Whenever such offences take place we will utilise all resources at our disposal and work with all relevant partners to bring those responsible to justice."

