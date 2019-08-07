  • STV
  • MySTV

Nurse who stole £34,000 from mental health charity banned

Jenness Mitchell

Elaine Fox abused her position at East Neuk Recovery Group Initiative in Fife to pocket the money.

Fife: Elaine Fox stole from East Neuk Recovery Group Initiative.
Fife: Elaine Fox stole from East Neuk Recovery Group Initiative. Google 2019

A nurse who stole almost £35,000 from a mental health charity she managed has been struck off.

Elaine Fox abused her position at East Neuk Recovery Group Initiative (ENeRGI) in Fife to pocket the money over the space of four years.

The cash should have been used to support vulnerable service users with mental health and substance misuse issues.

After her crimes were discovered in 2017, she was charged and convicted of embezzlement at Dundee Sheriff Court.

In November 2018, Fox was tagged for four months and ordered to undertake unpaid work.

The court heard that she had paid back £15,900 of the £34,136 stolen. The sheriff ordered her to repay the outstanding £18,236.

At a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) fitness to practise hearing last week, the panel highlighted that Fox was initially charged with embezzling £48,000.

'The panel finds that Ms Fox has, by virtue of her conviction for embezzlement, brought the reputation of the profession into disrepute.'
Nursing and Midwifery Council panel

They stated that the project manager's dishonesty was a "breach of trust and an abuse of the responsible position she held".

The charity - based in St Monans - has a drop-in centre and provides self-directed and housing support.

As well as benefit advice and information, it also has befriending and anti-poverty projects.

Fox resigned from her managerial post in August 2017.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1439433-carer-used-elderly-couple-s-card-to-buy-food-at-asda/ | default

Although she was not in attendance at the NMC hearing, she sent an email to the panel in which she accepted that her conviction should lead to being struck off.

She said: "I also feel a criminal conviction and continued registration are not compatible or appropriate.

"Despite the complexities of the situation leading up to my arrest and all the issues I have raised in the responses I have already provided, I feel there can only be one outcome - striking off."

The panel agreed and found her fitness to practise impaired.

They stated that "nothing short" of a striking off order would be "sufficient in this case", adding: "Nurses occupy a position of privilege and trust in society and are expected at all times to be professional and to maintain professional boundaries.

"To justify that trust, nurses must be honest and open and act with integrity. They must make sure that their conduct at all times justifies both their patients' and the public's trust in the profession.

"The panel finds that Ms Fox has, by virtue of her conviction for embezzlement, brought the reputation of the profession into disrepute."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1439802-social-worker-banned-for-conning-council-out-of-thousands/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.