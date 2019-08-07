Trains and flights affected as heavy rain causes floods

Flights and rail services have been cancelled or delayed as Scotland is hit by flooding.

Flood: Car stuck near Edinburgh Airport. Kriss Lukas

Several flights and train services have been cancelled or delayed as Scotland is hit by flooding caused by torrential rain.

ScotRail confirmed that the railway at Winchburgh between Linlithgow and Edinburgh had to be closed after heavy rain in the area.

And Flights to and from Edinburgh Airport have also been cancelled or redirected to Glasgow as a result of major flooding.

One driver was pictured stuck in his car which was submerged in water near the airport.

All train services which travel through Winchburgh are currently suspended in both directions, including Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street and High Level Edinburgh to Dunblane.

All services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central via Glasgow Queen Street Low Level, Airdrie & Bathgate are not affected and are running as normal.

Anyone travelling by train between the two cities have been advised to use these services.

The 8.01pm Edinburgh to Dunblane service was forced to return to Edinburgh as the line ahead was closed.

ScotRail have asked any passengers to postpone their journey if possible to do so.

The train operator say they will keep customers updated on any further developments on their social media channels.

