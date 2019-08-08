  • STV
Rail link to reopen after 50 years following £70m investment

Jenness Mitchell

The announcement was made on Thursday by transport secretary Michael Matheson.

A £70m project to reopen the railway link to Levenmouth after 50 years is to go ahead, the Scottish Government has confirmed.



Levenmouth: The project has been given the go-ahead.
Levenmouth: The project has been given the go-ahead.

The reopening of the Fife railway, with stops in Leven and Cameron Bridge, will be combined with improved bus services as well as new cycling and walking infrastructure.

The Levenmouth Sustainable Transport Study concluded that these measures would enhance employment opportunities as well as access to education, health and leisure services.

Mr Matheson said: "I am extremely pleased that the case has been made for the Levenmouth rail link and I look forward to seeing this project being taken forward to the next stages of design."

The project will now go forward to the detailed design phase with initial estimates of construction and preparation costs of around £70m.

Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth, who lobbied hard for the line to be reopened, welcomed the news.

She said: "After exactly 50 years since it closed, the Leven railway will reopen under a SNP government - I could not be more proud or delighted by this news.

"This announcement has the potential to change lives and give the Levenmouth area a new lease of life.

"It will bring jobs, it will bring investment and it will create huge opportunities for future generations.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that the project has been given the green light by the Scottish Government. There will be lasting benefits for people across my constituency and beyond for years to come.

"Convenient, green transport links are essential for our future economy but also for getting more people on public transport as we tackle climate change.

"For local residents, for businesses, for visitors, for everyone - the impact the Levenmouth rail will have cannot go understated."

