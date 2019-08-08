Man charged after fatal crash at roundabout last year

Jonny Smith, 29, died after his vehicle was involved in a collision with a BMW in Edinburgh.

Fatal: Jonny Smith died after the crash in Edinburgh. Facebook

A man has appeared in court following the death of a driver in a road crash in Edinburgh last year.

Jonny Smith, 29, died after his Peugeot 206 was involved in a collision with a BMW X5 at the Maybury Roundabout on Maybury Road at around 12.30am on Friday, May 25, 2018.

Ednilson Ceita, 26, was arrested on Wednesday and appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Ceita has been charged with causing Mr Smith's death by dangerous driving.

He is facing a number of charges, including driving without a proper licence, fraud, having false identity documents and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Ceita made no plea and was released on bail.

The case has been continued for further examination.

'While one man will now appear in court in connection with this incident, we will be maintaining our dialogue with our partners at the Crown Office in respect of any further action that may be required.' Detective chief inspector Graham Grant

Ahead of Ceita's court appearance, detective chief inspector Graham Grant said: "This has been a very complex investigation where we have worked to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and the roles of any and all vehicles involved.

"I would like to thank all of those who have come forward over the past 14 months to provide us with information to assist our inquiries.

"While one man will now appear in court in connection with this incident, we will be maintaining our dialogue with our partners at the Crown Office in respect of any further action that may be required."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.