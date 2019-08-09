Biker left seriously injured after crash with lorry

The 50-year-old, who was riding a Triumph Tiger motorcycle, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Crash: The incident happened on the A70. Google 2019

A biker suffered serious injuries to his pelvis, left hand and leg after a smash with an articulated lorry in West Lothian.

The 50-year-old man - who was riding a Triumph Tiger - was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment following the collision on the A70 at its junction with the B7031 near Kirknewton at around 1.15pm on Thursday.

The 52-year-old male driver of the Mercedes truck was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses and want to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Inspector Andrew Gibb said: "We are carrying out enquiries after a serious collision on the A70 near Kirknewton during which a motorcyclist suffered significant injuries following a collision with a lorry.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicles prior to the incident to contact the police.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident."

