The Burryman: Traditional parade to bring town good luck

The parade in South Queensferry is believed to have begun in the 17th century.

The Burryman: The parade started on Friday morning. SWNS

Residents of South Queensferry near Edinburgh have gathered for the annual Burryman parade.

The exact meaning of the quirky tradition has been lost through the years, although it is believed to have its origins in the 17th century.

The parade sees a local man covered from head to ankles in burrs - the seedheads of burdock plants that grow locally. Attendants will guide the Burryman through South Queensferry for up to nine hours or more.

Council worker Andrew Taylor, 37, has played the role of the Burryman for the last eight years - despite admitting he was afraid of the figure when he was a child.

The tradition is believed to bring good luck to the town's people if they give him whisky offered through a straw or a donation of money.

Dressing up: Andrew Taylor donned the burrs as this year's Burryman. SWNS

Mr Taylor set off at 8.45am on Friday with wife Claire, 38, by his side and hopes to finish the route at around 6pm.

Mrs Taylor said: "The weather isn't the greatest, but he has done this for eight years now so it will not stop him.

"The forecast is to brighten up later on.

"He was so excited and nervous to do this, but the South Queensferry community love the Burryman.

"I am so proud of him. There is a whole team there to support him too.

"He has to keep his arms straight because if he drops them he might struggle to get them up again because the suit is really sticky.

"He has to drink from a straw because he can't hold a glass.

"People run over to him and put the glass to his mouth so he can sip the whisky."

Traditional: The Burryman is offered whisky on his walk. SWNS

Local Mary Hamlin, 82, has headed out to see the Burryman every year since 1958.

She said: "I come out every year and just give him whisky.

"I'll keep doing it as long as I can.

"My mother did it until she was 101.

"The weather is rotten but it's not stopping anybody."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.