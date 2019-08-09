Lothian Buses strike called off after drivers agree deal

Unite the union has confirmed that its 1700-strong membership agreed to proposals.

Lothian buses: Strike called off. Lothian Buses

Lothian Buses has called off a planned strike after drivers agreed to new proposals brought forward by the company.

Unite the union confirmed on Friday that its 1700-strong membership agreed to to the deal that brings to an end the long running dispute.

More than three quarters of a 67% turnout of Unite members voted to agree to the proposals which focus on improving workplace culture.

The agreement includes the appointment of an independent officer from the City of Edinburgh Council to address the issues of 'behaviours and trust, and covers other workplace issues such as length of shifts and the types of buses driven.

Unite regional industrial officer, Mr Lyn Turner, said: "Unite is pleased that our membership have agreed to the latest set of proposals which address the central issues at the heart of this long running dispute.

"It was only right that further assurances were given on fully addressing the bullying and hostile culture which has existed at Lothian Buses.

"Unite would like to thank the people of Edinburgh for their patience and the great support which they have given to the workers, and also to those representatives at the City of Edinburgh Council who have worked positively with us to resolve this dispute.

"There is hard work ahead to ensure that the workplace culture improves, and Unite will play our full part in delivering a service which the workers and the public can be fully proud of."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.