Search for missing man last seen driving away in campervan

Ian Mills, 55, was last spotted in Crail's High Street, Fife, at around 6pm on Thursday.

A search has been launched for a missing man from Fife who was last seen driving away in a campervan.

After leaving in a silver Volkswagen T5 - with the registration YN59 CNX - he got in contact with family members at around 10.30pm later that night, but has not been in touch with anyone since.

Officers believe he may have travelled to the Callander and Trossachs areas.

Concern is growing for his welfare and anyone who can help trace him is asked to contact the police immediately.

Sergeant Andy McGhee said: "This is entirely out of character for Ian to go missing and we are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

"We believe Ian may be using the Volkswagen T5 campervan, which has a distinctive black roof, and may be in the Trossachs area.

"I'd ask anyone who may have seen this vehicle since Thursday evening, or who knows where it is now, to contact police as soon as possible.

"The inclement weather experienced across the region over the past 24 hours has added to our concerns for Ian.

"We are eager to trace him as soon as possible and anyone who knows of his current whereabouts, or has any information that can help us locate him, is asked to contact police immediately."

