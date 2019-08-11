Man who vanished in campervan found and taken to hospital

Ian Mills, 55, disappeared after leaving Fife in a silver Volkswagen T5 at around 6pm on Thursday.

Found: Ian Mills was taken to hospital for treatment. Police Scotland

A man who went missing from Fife after driving off in a campervan has been found and taken to hospital for treatment.

Ian Mills, 55, disappeared after leaving Crail's High Street in a silver Volkswagen T5 at around 6pm on Thursday.

He got in contact with family members later on that night, but then failed to get in touch with anyone after that.

Concerned for his welfare due to the adverse weather, police launched a search and made a public appeal on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, the force confirmed Mr Mills had been traced in the Trossachs area shortly before 10pm the previous night and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Fife can confirm that missing man, Ian Mills, has now been traced.

"The 55-year-old left the Crail area on Thursday evening, and was traced shortly before 10pm last night in the Trossachs.

"He has been taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

"Officers would like to thank the public and media for sharing our appeals for information."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.