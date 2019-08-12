Bugs in cow stomach 'could improve meat and dairy'

Microbes in a cow's rumen help cattle digest and extract energy from their food.

Research: Microbes in a cow's rumen help cattle digest and extract energy from their food. Pixabay

Meat and dairy products could be improved by thousands of bugs in cows' stomachs that have been found by scientists using special DNA technology.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh's Roslin Institute studied how microbes in a cow's rumen help cattle digest and extract energy from their food.

Inside the first of a cow's four stomachs they found thousands of bacteria which are essential for livestock wellbeing and food production.

A special handheld device was then used to generate DNA and allow the team to completely sequence the genomes and shorten the data process.

Professor Mick Watson, head of genetics and genomics at The Roslin Institute, said: "The cow rumen is a gift that keeps on giving.

"We were surprised by how many completely new microbes we have discovered, which is far more than in our previous study.

"The findings will inform studies of cow health and meat and dairy production for many years to come."

Researchers studied samples from 283 cows and identified almost 5000 new strains of microbes and more than 2000 novel species.

The findings were made in collaboration with Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) and the Rowett Institute at the University of Aberdeen.

Rainer Roehe, professor of animal genetics and microbiome at SRUC, said: "We've identified some 5000 novel genomes of microbial species in the rumen that all play a vital role.

"Not only do they enhance breeding and nutrition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cattle, they also improve production efficiency, product quality and animal health."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.