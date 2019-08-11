Boy 'hero' praised for helping granddad during cliff rescue

Eyemouth Fire Station paid tribute to the 11-year-old for summoning help following the incident.

Hero: Nathan got help for his injured granddad. Eyemouth Fire Station

Firefighters have paid tribute to an 11-year-old boy who helped guide emergency services to his injured granddad during a cliff rescue in the Scottish Borders.

Eyemouth Fire Station praised Nathan for summoning help following the incident near the town's holiday park on Tuesday.

The fire team posted a picture of the schoolboy on Twitter and said he was "the true hero" of the rescue after his granddad fell on the rocks and broke his leg.

They stated: "Nathan summoned help, also guiding emergency services to his granddad.

"He went to get dried out and looked after so we missed saying well done, until now."

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene at around 5.44pm by the Scottish Ambulance Service following reports of someone trapped on the cliff rocks.

SFRS mobilised two pumps and with help from the Coastguard and officers from Police Scotland, the boy's 62-year-old granddad was eventually found.

Paramedics issued first aid before the casualty was transported to hospital.

Emergency services eventually stood down shortly before 6.30pm.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.