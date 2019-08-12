Hunt for man filmed kicking Staffie puppy in park

Footage shows a man kick the Staffordshire terrier, sending it flying across the grass in Falkirk.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6071888631001-appeal-launched-in-hunt-for-man-filmed-kicking-dog-in-park.jpg" />

An appeal has been launched after a man was filmed kicking a puppy at a park in Falkirk.

Footage shows a man purposefully stride towards the tan-coloured Staffordshire Terrier and kick it, sending it flying across the grass in Grangemouth's Inchyra Park.

Scottish SPCA were sent the clip on July 25 after a member of the public spotted the dog being struck across the snout for no reason, so started recording.

The animal welfare charity has now launched an appeal to trace the two men in the video.

Inspector Nicola Liddell added: "We've been looking in to this since it was first reported in July, but it is difficult to identify the men from the quality of the video.

"We are hoping the general public can help us identify either of the men and the dog so that we can progress our investigation.

'He took a full-blown volley at the poor thing. No animal deserves to be treated in such a way.' Inspector Nicola Liddell

"It is plain to see from the man's movement towards the dog that he knew exactly what he was doing in the lead-up to kicking it.

"He took a full-blown volley at the poor thing. No animal deserves to be treated in such a way and we would like to speak with either of the men involved."

If you have any information which could aid the investigation call the Scottish SPCA's confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

