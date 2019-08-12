Woman injured after being hit by motorcycle in murder bid

The 45-year-old was walking in Methil, Fife, when she was struck by a motorbike on Saturday.

Murder-bid: Woman struck by motorcycle. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A woman has been left seriously injured after she was struck by a motorcycle in an attempted murder in Fife.

The 45-year-old was walking on Kirkland Walk, in Methil, when the incident took place at around 1.40am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

The motorcycle was recovered near to the scene by police officers who are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Detective inspector Christopher Mill said: "We are following up a positive line of enquiry after a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle on the 10th of August in the Methil area.

"The collision appears to have been intentional and we are treating the matter as attempted murder.

"We would urge anyone who may have witnessed and incident or who may have any information to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Levenmouth CID on 101.