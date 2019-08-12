Two fighting for life following three-vehicle crash

Two men, aged 60 and 56, are in a critical condition and a 60-year-old woman was seriously injured.

Crash: Two men in critical condition. STV

Two men are fighting for life following a three-car crash in the Borders.

A woman has been left seriously injured as a result of the collision that took place on the B6397 near Kelso at around 3.30pm on Friday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash which involved a Fiat Ducato van, a Land Rover Defender and a Vauxhall Combo van.

The 60-year-old male driver of the Ducato van and the 56-year-old male driver of the Combo van were both taken to Borders General Hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

A 60-year-old woman, who was a passenger within the Combo van also sustained serious injuries.

The 72-year-old male driver of the Land Rover and his 53-year-old female passenger were uninjured.

Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the smash are ongoing and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Leigh Rankine said: "This has been a very serious collision, which resulted in significant injury to a number of individuals and we are eager to understand all of the factors, which contributed to this incident taking place.

"Any motorists who were on the road on Friday afternoon and witnessed what happened, should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, we would be extremely eager to obtain any relevant dash-cam footage the public may have of the collision, which can assist with our ongoing investigation."

Those with information can contact the RPU in Galashiels via 101.

