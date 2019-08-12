Two charged after taxi driver 'abducted, attacked and robbed'

A 55-year-old private hire driver was allegedly targeted in West Lothian on Friday.

Police: Two people have been charged. Police Scotland

A taxi driver was allegedly abducted, attacked and robbed in West Lothian.

The incident is said to have happened on Main Street in East Whitburn between 4pm and 5.20pm on Friday.

A 55-year-old private hire driver was sitting in his silver Seat Toledo when he was abducted on Main Street in East Whitburn.

He was also said to have been robbed, punched and threatened with a knife.

A 44-year-old man and a woman, 29, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Officers want to find two men who stopped their vehicles to intervene during the alleged attack.

Inspector Ben Leathes said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the victim and, as part of our ongoing enquiries into this incident, we're eager to speak to two witnesses who intervened in Whitburn.

"A 29-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were arrested and charged later that same day are now due in court, and we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.