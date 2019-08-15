Teenager due in court after woman struck by motorbike
A 19-year-old man has been charged after the 45-year-old woman was injured.
A teenager has been charged after a woman was hit by a motorbike in an alleged attempted murder.
Emergency services were called to Kirkland Walk in Methil, Fife, at 1.40am on Saturday.
A 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident. The teenager is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police would like to thank members of the public who came forward and provided information to assist this investigation."