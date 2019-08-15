  • STV
  • MySTV

Sex attacker who pounced on women in hospital grounds jailed

STV

David Milligan, 21, was sentenced to almost four years in prison for the attacks.

Jailed: Milligan was sentenced to almost four years.
Jailed: Milligan was sentenced to almost four years.

A sex attacker who pounced on two strangers in the grounds of a hospital has been jailed for almost four years.

David Milligan attempted to rape a woman at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, only stopping when a passer-by heard her terrified screams.

The previous day, Milligan attacked another victim at the hospital as she stood having a cigarette.

On Thursday, Milligan returned to the High Court in Glasgow having previously pled guilty to attempted rape and sexual assault.

Lord Mulholland jailed him for a total of three years and nine months.

Milligan will also be supervised for a further two years upon his release and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The judge said: "You pled guilty to attacking two women who were strangers to you.

"In the second attack, you tried to violently rape a woman. If a member of the public had not been passing, you would have carried out your intention.

"By your actions, you are a danger to women."

The crimes happened in February this year.

The rape bid occurred after Milligan went up to a 53-year-old woman and stated: "I have not had sex in ages. I saw you and was turned on."

He shoved her onto grass as the victim begged: "Get off me. Please don't kill me."

She tried to fight him off - but Milligan told her: "Shut the f*** up."

The court heard he also threatened to kill her if she did not allow him to have sex.

Milligan suddenly fled after a woman heard the victim shout for help.

The attacker had also struck the day before at the hospital.

A 35 year-old woman was smoking, but walked off after spotting Milligan loitering near her.

Milligan then ran up and struck her on the bottom. He also tried to pull the woman towards him - but she managed to get him away.

The hearing was told this victim had felt "very uncomfortable".

After Milligan was traced, he later denied the attempted rape. He told police: "I would absolutely not do that."

His lawyer Niall McCluskey said Milligan had cried when discussing the crimes and claimed he "did not know what came over him".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.