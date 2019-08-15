Iron Man down: Coastguard called out to stricken balloon

Rescue crews were responding to reports of someone struggling in the water.

Iron Man: Coastguard crews were called.

Coastguard crews launched to a rescue found a stray Iron Man balloon floating in the water.

They'd received reports of someone in trouble at Kirkcaldy promenade in Fife on Thursday afternoon.

One witness thought they'd seen someone wearing a jet pack crash-land in the water.

However, when rescuers reached the scene, they discovered a blow-up version of the comic superhero.



A coastguard spokesman said: "It was reported as a jet pack and it turned out to be an Iron Man balloon.

"It flew across the road and then ditched in the water."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.