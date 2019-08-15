Child among several people injured after three-car crash

Emergency services attended the scene after the crash on Thursday afternoon.

Crash: A child has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash.

A young child has been injured after a three-car crash in Midlothian.

Several others have also been taken to hospital after being injured in the 'serious collision' that took place on Easthouses Road in Dalkeith just before 5pm on Thursday.

Emergency services remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

The extent of the child's injuries, or those of anyone else involved, is not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the incident.

He said: "We are now waiting for further information from the hospital.

"Investigations are continuing."

