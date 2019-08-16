  • STV
  • MySTV

Council urged to 'see sense' over plans to limit climate strikes

STV

The Scottish Greens are calling for councillors to 'see sense' over climate strike proposals.

Climate protest: Councillors urged to 'see sense'.
Climate protest: Councillors urged to 'see sense'. Laura Campbell

The Scottish Greens are calling for councillors to "see sense" ahead of discussing proposals to restrict the number of climate change protests school pupils take part in.

Edinburgh City Council's education committee will discuss proposals on Friday to limit such action on permitted days off from school to just one day a year.

Thousands of children previously descended on the Scottish Parliament building in March and May along with fellow pupils in more than 100 towns and cities across the UK.

More action is also planned by the Scottish Youth Climate Strike (SYCS) group on September 20 and 27 as part of what has become a continuing global movement started by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg.

Ahead of Friday's meeting, Green MSP Ross Greer said: "Instead of treating these young people like truants, Labour and SNP councillors need to start listening to them.

"They must recognise that school pupils have been forced to take this action by the failure of previous generations to stop the climate crisis.

"We are in a climate emergency, with the UN giving governments just a decade to turn things around.

'Our classic education, such as preparation for exams, may suffer because of the strikes. However, by striking we learn politics, organisation, science, independence and more about society than we've ever been taught.

'To say we are harming our education is untruthful.'

Climate change protester Dylan Hamilton, 15,

"Clearly our leaders need to educate themselves on the facts before deciding whether taking this vital political action damages the education of our young people."

The council's education convener Ian Perry previously said: "Having discussed this with a number of people, there's a consensus we should support the young people with climate change - this is one of the most important issues that's facing them.

"However, there needs to be a balance and if we allow them more than one day, the issue will be they are missing school.

"We are confident that one day won't affect their education. This is an authorised day.

"If they feel really strongly about it and they strike and say that climate change is more important than their education, that is up to the pupils and their parents and could have the potential to harm their education."

An officer's report ahead of Friday's meeting also stated: "The theme of the strike was powerful and emotive but should not be the overriding issue in determining whether children are encouraged to be present at school. "

However, SYCS organisers hit out at the proposals on Wednesday.

Dylan Hamilton, 15, said: "Allowing us to protest once a year is simply not acceptable and will not let us get across how serious this is to the people in power.

"Our classic education, such as preparation for exams, may suffer because of the strikes. However, by striking we learn politics, organisation, science, independence and more about society than we've ever been taught.

"To say we are harming our education is untruthful.

"We urge Edinburgh council to take back this proposal and instead focus on fixing the climate crisis so we don't feel the need to protest instead of going to school."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.