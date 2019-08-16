Four children left injured following three-vehicle crash

A nine-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries following the smash in Midlothian.

A nine-year-old girl has suffered serious head injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Midlothian.

A total of four children were injured in the smash which happened at 4.50pm on Thursday on Easthouses Road, Dalkeith.

A Ford Transit van collided with a Mitsubishi Outlander before hitting a Vauxhall Vivaro van.

The 34-year-old male driver of the Transit was taken to the hospital with an arm injury before being arrested in connection with the crash.

Three girls aged 13, nine and five were also within the Transit, along with a seven-year-old boy.

The nine-year-old sustained significant injuries to her head and leg and was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital in a serious condition.

The other children suffered only minor injuries, as did the man driving the Vauxhall Vivaro.

Inspector Andy Gibb said: "While we have one man in custody following this collision, we are still conducting our inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would ask other motorists who were on the road at the time, and witnessed what happened, to contact police immediately.



"Likewise, if you believe you have any relevant dash-cam footage capturing the incident, then please also come forward."

