Major delays are being caused on the M90 after an army crane toppled off a lorry.

The crash happened on the busy route at junction 2, Dunfermline, in Fife, at 12.40pm on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There are long delays but there are no reports of any injuries."