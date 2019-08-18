Man and three children taken to hospital following crash

A motorbike rider suffered serious injuries in the crash involving a Nissan Juke.

Crash: Four people have been taken to hospital. STV

Three children and a man have been taken to hospital following a crash in Edinburgh.

A Yamaha motorbike collided with a Nissan Juke car in Muirhouse Parkway at around 6pm on Saturday.

The 20-year-old man who was riding the motorbike sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Three children aged 15, nine and eight who were travelling in the car were taken to Edinburgh's Sick Kids hospital as a precaution.

Police said that enquiries are ongoing.

