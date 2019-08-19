Prisoner escapes from security staff at police station
A police helicopter has been deployed after the man disappeared from Dunfermline police station.
A prisoner has escaped from a police station prompting a major search.
The 33-year-old man escaped from security staff at Dunfermline police station at 9.10am on Monday.
A police helicopter has been deployed over the town in a bid to find him.
A spokesman said: "Police in Fife are carrying out search activity in the Dunfermline area after a 33-year-old man escaped from Geo Amey staff and made off from Dunfermline Police Station at around 9.10am on Monday.
"Inquiries to trace this male are ongoing."