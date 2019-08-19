Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash with car

A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead nearly three weeks after the collision in Glenrothes, Fife.

Police: A motorcyclist died in hospital.

A motorcyclist has died in hospital weeks after colliding with a car in Fife.

The smash happened on Leslie Road in Glenrothes on July 31.

The 67-year-old man died at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Saturday after his Harley Davidson collided with a Ford Fiesta.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn said: "My deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the motorcycle rider at this difficult time.

"We are working to provide them with answers as to the factors that resulted in this collision.

"Any motorists who were on the A911 on the evening of Wednesday July 31 and saw what happened, or who believe they have any relevant dash-cam footage, which captures the incident, please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone with any other information that be of use to this inquiry, please also get in touch."