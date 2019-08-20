Pedestrian seriously injured after taxi mounts pavement

The collision happened on North Castle Street in Edinburgh City Centre on Tuesday.

Emergency: Ambulance crews have been called. Scottish Ambulance Service

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a taxi as it mounted a pavement.

The collision happened on North Castle Street in Edinburgh City Centre at 1pm on Tuesday.

A man has been left seriously injured following the incident while the driver and passengers of the taxi are being assessed by paramedics.

Officers have closed the busy route between George Street and Queen Street.