Historic Scots castle with built-in cinema on sale for £8m

A historical castle built from the remnants of a palace frequented by Mary Queen of Scots has been put up for sale.

Seton Castle in East Lothian, which was built on the site of Seton Palace in 1789, has 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms and is surrounded by 13 acres of private gardens and parkland.

Now anyone with ambitions of living like a king or queen can own the 'family home' in Longniddry for £8m after its current owners put it up for sale.

Estate agents Savills describe the "consummate romantic Scottish castle" as a "opulent but welcoming family home" which has been "updated to a superb standard for modern living".

The castle was built by acclaimed architect and designer Robert Adam using the stone from Seton Palace, described as Mary Queen of Scots' preferred retreat.

The building was bought for £5m by Scottish entrepreneur Stephen Leach in 2007, a year after he sold his marketing agency Bigmouthmedia for £40m.

Mr Leach has now put the property back on the market.

Savills said the ancient castle has been refurbished to fit today's world, with a full security system, a state-of-the-art gym, playroom, huge double AGA kitchen, silk-lined dining room, extensive billiard room, traditional olde world bar, cinema, guest cottages and apartments.

It also comes complete with secret staircases, curved doors and walls, working stables with their own private tavern and a helipad.

A two-year long restoration saw a team of stonemasons rebuild the castle's many chimneys and turrets, stone by stone, using painstakingly sourced period sandstone and limestone.

Property agent Jamie McNab said: "Seton Castle is simply one of Scotland's most significant and ravishing buildings, with eight centuries of history.

"It is undeniably one of Robert Adam's finest achievements."