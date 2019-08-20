Search for missing teenager last seen walking dog

Louis Hubbard, 14, was last seen leaving an address in Crossford, Fife.

Louis Hubbard: Teenager missing in Fife.

A search is underway for a missing teenager who was last seen walking his dog in Fife.

Police are appealing for the public's help as they bid to trace 14-year-old Louis Hubbard who was last seen leaving an address in Ellaleen Grove, Crossford around 2pm on Tuesday.

He was walking his black and white Border Collie and is believed to have headed towards the Crombie area.

The teenager has not returned to his home or been in touch with his family since.

Concern is now growing for his welfare.

‎Louis is described as white, slim build, 5ft 10ins tall with dark blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and grey and black jogging bottoms.

Inspector Chris Mutter said: "‎This behaviour is completely out of character for Louis and there are significant concerns for his welfare.

"‎We have a number of local and specialist resources involved in the search but are urging anyone who could have relevant information to come forward.

"‎If you may have seen Louis, or his dog, since this time please contact us as soon as possible.

"The local community have been assisting with our enquiries and their support is very much appreciated.

"However, although the police efforts will continue into the night, we'd urge people to ensure that they are not putting themselves at risk by searching in unknown areas or terrain in the dark."

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101.