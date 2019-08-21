Teenager who vanished while walking dog has been found

The 14-year-old boy's disappearance sparked a police search and public appeal on Tuesday night.

Fife: The teen vanished after leaving to walk his dog. Google 2019

A Fife teenager who vanished while walking his dog has been found.

The 14-year-old boy's disappearance sparked a police search and public appeal on Tuesday night after he was last seen leaving an address in Crossford at around 2pm earlier that day.

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed that the teen and the Border Collie had been traced in the Fife area at around 2.40am.

