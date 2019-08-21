Teenager who vanished while walking dog has been found
The 14-year-old boy's disappearance sparked a police search and public appeal on Tuesday night.
A Fife teenager who vanished while walking his dog has been found.
The 14-year-old boy's disappearance sparked a police search and public appeal on Tuesday night after he was last seen leaving an address in Crossford at around 2pm earlier that day.
On Wednesday morning, police confirmed that the teen and the Border Collie had been traced in the Fife area at around 2.40am.
