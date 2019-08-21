Pet dog dies minutes after owner loses battle with cancer

Stuart Hutchison, 25, was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2011.

Love: Pet dog Nero died shortly after owner Stuart Hutchison. SWNS

A young cancer patient died just 15 minutes before his favourite pet dog passed away.

Stuart Hutchison, 25, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2011, and underwent surgery and bouts of chemotherapy to treat it.

However, the cancer spread to his bones and he suffered another aggressive tumour.

Mr Hutchison, who married wife Danielle, 22, in January, doted on his two-year-old French bulldog, Nero.

The couple also had another dog, Nala, aged four, and Amelia - the puppy of Nala and Nero.

In a tragic twist of fate, Nero died just 15 minutes after his owner, on August 11.

Family: Stuart Hutchison married his wife Danielle earlier this year. SWNS

Heartbroken mum, Fiona Conaghan, 52, said: "Stuart died about 1.15pm that day, and Nero died roughly 15 minutes later.

"He had three dogs, but him and Nero were like one man and his dog.

"Nero was the dog which was always with him.

"Danielle was heartbroken to have lost both of them, but she has been so strong.

"We got Stuart home four weeks ago because he wanted to die at home because that's where he was born.

"We cared for him at home.

"We expected it, but it is still tough. It is still a shock and traumatic when it finally comes."

Mr Hutchison lived with his wife in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, before he spent his final month living with his mum.

Ms Conaghan, who was a full-time carer for her son, said: "Danielle had been staying at ours with Stuart and woke up one morning and realised her glasses were broken.

"Her dad said he would go and get another pair from her and Stuart's house to save her leaving him as we knew he didn't have long left.

"When he got there he realised the dog had taken unwell and took him to the emergency vets.

"They said he had ruptured something in his spine but he had been totally fine before that."

Mr Hutchison was first diagnosed with cancer in 2011, and relapsed in 2014 and then 2018.

He was never in remission, and his mum said his death was not unexpected.

Ms Conaghan added: "We always knew this was a possibility.

"Stuart was a strong, loveable character, everyone loved him."

