Coastguard search for woman who disappeared in coastal town

Nicola O'Hara, 30, was last seen in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday evening.

The Coastguard has been called in the search for a missing woman in Fife.

Nicola O'Hara, 30, was last seen in the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy at around 6pm on Tuesday.

She has failed to return home or get in touch with family or friends.

Concern is now growing for her welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts is being urged to contact police.

Inspector Gordon Anderson said: "Nicola's family and friends have not seen or heard from her since Tuesday evening and are growing increasingly worried for her welfare and as such, we are keen to locate her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe.

"In addition to police resources, our inquiry is being supported by colleagues from the Coastguard and we are extremely grateful for their assistance.

"Anyone who believes they have seen Nicola since 6pm on Tuesday, or who has information that can assist our investigation, should contact police immediately."

