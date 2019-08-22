Man suffers head injuries after battered with golf clubs

The 47-year-old suffered 'painful' facial, head and body injuries as he walked in woods.

East Calder: The man was attacked in woods near Hoghill Place. Google 2019

A man has been battered by two attackers wielding golf clubs in West Lothian.

The 47-year-old victim suffered facial, head and body injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

The assault happened at around 9.30pm last Friday within a wooded area near to Hoghill Place in East Calder.

The man was walking alone when the two attackers pounced.

Detective constable Grant Ross said: "It is believed that during this attack, the suspects struck the man with golf clubs, or something similar, and this has resulted in him sustaining some painful injuries.



"We would urge anyone who was within the area of Hoghill Place, Broompark View, or within the woods themselves and who witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone with any other information relevant to our inquiries should also get in touch."

