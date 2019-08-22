Ex-Blue Peter presenter John Leslie denies sex attack
Leslie has been accused of sexually touching a woman, then aged 30, without her consent in 2008.
Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie has denied sexually assaulting a woman in London more than a decade ago.
Leslie, from Edinburgh, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday accused of sexually touching a woman, then aged 30, without her consent in 2008.
The 54-year-old, who presented Blue Peter between 1989 to 1994, is accused of sexual assault in Westminster on December 5, 2008.
Leslie, whose full name is John Leslie Stott, also previously presented Wheel of Fortune and This Morning.
Judge Jeffrey Pegden released the 54-year-old on unconditional bail.
He will now return to Southwark Crown Court for a trial on March 16, 2020.
