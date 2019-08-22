Man brandishing knife in police stand-off at train station

Falkirk Grahamston has been closed after the alarm was raised at at 8.50am on Thursday.

A train station has been closed due to a man brandishing a knife.

Police were called to Falkirk Grahamston at 8.50am on Thursday following the alert.

Officers are currently in a stand-off with the man inside the station.

Services between Edinburgh to Glasgow and Edinburgh to Dunblane have been affected.

Shoppers at the nearby Morrisons are also unable to get out of the store's car park due to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Falkirk responded to Meeks Road at around 8.50am on Thursday following report of concern for the wellbeing of a man.

"Local and specialist officers remain in attendance to engage with the man and ensure this incident is resolved safely."

She added: "We believe the station has been closed down for the safety of people."