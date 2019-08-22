Former Hibs striker Junior Agogo dies at the age of 40

Agogo, who played 14 games for the Edinburgh side, suffered a stroke in 2015.

Junior Agogo: The former Hibs striker has died.

Former Hibs striker Junior Agogo has died at the age of 40.

Agogo, who played 14 games for the Edinburgh side, suffered a stroke in 2015 and struggled with his speech afterwards.

The former Ghana international agreed a one-year deal with Hibs in July 2011, scoring once in a 3-3 draw with Dundee United.

Agogo, who also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers, left Edinburgh in January the following year.

His former club wrote on Twitter: "Sheffield Wednesday are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Junior Agogo.

"Our thoughts are with Junior's family and friends at this very difficult time. RIP."