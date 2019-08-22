Woman who disappeared from coastal town found safe

Nicola O'Hara was traced in Dunfermline after being reported missing from Kirkcaldy in Fife.

Found: Nicola O'Hara was traced in Dunfermline. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A woman who vanished from a coastal town has been found safe.

The Coastguard was called to help in the search for Nicola O'Hara, 30, who disappeared from Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Tuesday afternoon.

After failing to return home or get in touch with family or friends, police launched a search and made a public appeal.

Ms O'Hara was eventually traced in Dunfermline on Thursday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Fife can confirm that Nicola O'Hara from Kirkcaldy has been traced safe and well. "The 30-year-old was found within the Dunfermline area at around 1.30pm on Thursday, August 22.

"Members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this appeal."

