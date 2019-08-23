Man spat on by gang during attempted headphones theft

The 22-year-old victim was attacked in Edinburgh on Wednesday night.

Edinburgh: The incident happened near to the Armed Forces Career premises. Google 2019

A man has been attacked by a gang who attempted to steal his wireless headphones.

The 22-year-old victim was jumped by a group of teenagers in Edinburgh's Shandwick Place at around 6pm on Wednesday.

During the struggle, he was punched, kicked and spat on.

The attackers,believed to be aged between 16 and 18, ran off empty-handed when members of the public intervened by shouting at them.

The man later attended at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with injuries to his face and ribs.

The incident happened near to the Armed Forces Career premises.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the attackers.

Police believe two or three men were involved, and they may have been in the company of females.

Detective sergeant Lesley Robertson said: "The victim has bravely held onto his headphones, refusing to surrender them and has sustained some painful injuries as a result.

"We are now conducting various lines of inquiry to trace the suspects and anyone who was on Shandwick Place at the time and can help us identify these individuals should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you have any other information relevant to our ongoing inquiries, please also get in touch."

