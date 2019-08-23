Plan for £8m centre to commemorate Battle of Falkirk Muir

A trust aims to buy just over five acres of land to build the visitor centre at Bantaskine Park.

Falkirk: Trust want to create a visitor centre to commemorate the Battle of Falkirk Muir. Google 2019 / National Galleries of Scotland

A plan to create an £8m visitor centre in Falkirk's Bantaskine Park could go ahead if the council agrees to sell five acres of the land.

The proposed centre will commemorate the Battle of Falkirk Muir in 1746 - part of the famous Jacobite uprising of 1745 and a victory for the troops fighting to restore Bonnie Prince Charlie to the throne.

There is thought to be evidence that the historic clash took place on land which is now part of Bantaskine Park.

Now, a trust called Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) would like to buy just over five acres of land from the council and lease more alongside it.

They estimate that the centre, which would have a cafe, gift shop, exhibition and conference suite, would attract 80,000 visitors in its first year.

Members of Falkirk Council's executive will be asked to consider the proposal when it meets on Tuesday.

They will be told selling the land would not only generate £50,000 for the council, as well as rental income, it would also save cash in maintenance fees.

The proposals will exclude any parts of the John Muir Way and the existing public car park will remain in place.

