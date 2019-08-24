Man dies and woman fighting for life after house fire

Emergency services were called to a property in Oakley, Fife, on Saturday morning.

Oakley: A man was pronounced dead. Google 2019

A man has died and a woman is fighting for her life after a house fire.

Emergency services were called to Thorn Tree Place in Oakley, Fife, shortly before 6am on Saturday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the blaze.

The two-storey house has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "As a result of this incident, one man sadly died and a woman has been taken to the Victoria Hospital in a critical condition.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this fire."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman added: "Operations control mobilised a number of resources to Thorn Tree Place and firefighters remain in attendance."