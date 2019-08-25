Hundreds crushed and fights break out amid train chaos

Rail users travelling from Waverley and Haymarket in Edinburgh were left stranded.

Overcrowding: Hundreds of passengers were left stranded. (Pictures by Lynda Sirel and Hugh Lawson) Lynda Sirel/Hugh Lawson

Hundreds of passengers were crushed while fights broke out amid chaos on train services to and from Edinburgh.

Rail users travelling from Waverley and Haymarket were left stranded due to the dangerous overcrowding on Saturday night.

Scotland played France at Murrayfield and it was the last weekend of the Edinburgh festivals, causing services to be busier than normal.

Police were called to remove passengers from the trains after fights broke out as tensions rose.

Passenger Sami Campbell, who was travelling from Haymarket to Falkirk, said a man was pushed out of a carriage, almost falling onto the tracks.

The scenes she saw resembled a "living nightmare" for her and her husband.

Speaking to STV News, she said: "It was absolutely chaos.

"We got to the main platform at Haymarket but there were people everywhere. It was like London Underground - it was jam packed. We were in a sweat box.

"People were just piling into the station. People were walking at the edge of the tracks. People were fighting.

"Two men were fighting and one was pushing the other off the train.

"A young guy was on the edge and the doors opened because of the pressure and he almost fell on the tracks - it was absolutely horrific and that's when we decided to leave the station.

"You couldn't move through people on the platform itself - it was totally manic.

"I suffer with anxiety and it was a total living nightmare seeing people running about and shouting.

"It was like it was the end of the world and everyone was running.

"It's like when you watch these films when people try to get away from somewhere but there is just no where for them to go.

"This is Scotland and for the people who have came to our country to celebrate our festival - it was so disorganised and ridiculous."

Another passenger, Vikki Wood, described the scenes she witnessed as "horrific", saying people were crying and begging to let them on the trains.

She said: "I'm used to bad services from ScotRail but that was a new low.

"We struggled to get into Edinburgh and people were really unwell as it was really hot.

"Haymarket was heaving and they had customer service people right along the platform to stop people going over the yellow line - I actually feared they would fall onto the tracks but they were joking about it.

"When the train came the joke was over - hardly anyone got on it. There were people crying and begging to let their children on.

"People were pushing others off the train and arguments started - it was shocking.

"It was so unpleasant. We could see through the windows and people were giving the signs of it being horrific.

"It genuinely looked like Mumbai at 8am."

She said passengers were crying due to the overcrowding.

"People were pushing and I thought there was going to be a mass brawl," she said.

"A man had a four-year-old child and was grabbing the ScotRail staff pleading to let them on while his child was in tears at the chaos.

"When they came in everyone was out for themselves. People were shoving people in. It wasn't pleasant.

"If you were disabled you would never have got on to the train. It's absolutely ridiculous. It's unsafe and so uncomfortable.

"It's not as if they never knew the rugby was on or the festivals - it's not as if it's a surprise.

"The Scottish Government and the council encourage people to use public transport but it has to be fit for purpose."

A ScotRail spokesman said: "We're sorry to our customers who have experienced disruption and busy services. We do all that we can to meet demand.

"Every available train we have is out on the network to get our customers where they need to be.

"Customers delayed by 30 minutes or more are encouraged to claim for money back via our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app."