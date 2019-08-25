Gang steal more than £10k from pair depositing money at bank

Police were called to the Royal Bank of Scotland in St Andrews Square, Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: The bank was cordoned off. Joe Pike/ITV

A gang wearing balaclavas have stolen more than £10,000 from two men at a bank.

Police were called to the Royal Bank of Scotland in St Andrews Square, Edinburgh, at 1.40am on Sunday.

A 27 and 57-year-old man were depositing thousands of pounds at a night safe at the bank when four men in balaclavas robbed them.

One of the men was assaulted while the bag of money was stolen.

The attackers fled in a dark saloon car towards Queen Street before driving through York Street on the wrong side of the road.

Inspector Graham Grant said: "I would like to re-assure the public this appears to be an isolated incident and isn't a crime that regularly occurs.

"This has been a terrifying experience for the two victims and left one of them with a facial injury.

"The centre of Edinburgh was busy last night and we urge anyone who saw the incident or the vehicle to get in touch via 101."