Teenager seriously injured after falling from cliff edge

A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after the incident in Aberdour, Fife.

Fife: Several lifeboat crews were called. Geograph by Richard Webb

A 17-year-old boy has been seriously injured after falling from a cliff.

Emergency services were called to Hawkcraig Point in Aberdour, Fife, shortly before noon on Sunday.

The youngster was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Several coastguard teams were also called to help with the rescue.

A coastguard spokesman said: "There was an injured male on the shoreline. We sent four coastguard rescue teams.

"The RNLI lifeboat from Kinghorn and a coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were also called."