Teenager seriously injured after falling from cliff edge
A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after the incident in Aberdour, Fife.
A 17-year-old boy has been seriously injured after falling from a cliff.
Emergency services were called to Hawkcraig Point in Aberdour, Fife, shortly before noon on Sunday.
The youngster was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.
Several coastguard teams were also called to help with the rescue.
A coastguard spokesman said: "There was an injured male on the shoreline. We sent four coastguard rescue teams.
"The RNLI lifeboat from Kinghorn and a coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were also called."