Huge blaze rips through high school as smoke seen for miles
Around 40 firefighters are tackling the blaze at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline, Fife.
A huge blaze has ripped through a high school in Fife.
The fire happened at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline shortly after 5pm on Sunday.
Around 40 firefighters are tackling the flames, with smoke seen for miles.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We have six appliances plus supporting officers in attendance.
"We believe it's the school that's on fire."