More than 80 firefighters battling massive blaze at school

The fire happened at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

Blaze: Woodmill High School in Dunfermline has gone up in flames. Euan's Emergency Photography

More than 80 firefighters remain at the scene of a large blaze which has taken hold within a school in Fife.

On Monday morning, 15 fire appliances and two height appliances were still in attendance alongside several support vehicles.

Firefighters are working to contain and extinguish the flames.

Dunfermline: Firefighters remain at the scene. Euan's Emergency Photography

There have been no reported casualties.

Incident commander, deputy assistant chief officer Stuart Stevens, said: "We have worked through the night in challenging conditions to contain this fire and prevent further spread within the building.

"Through effective planning, we have now surrounded the fire and we are working to extinguish the flames.

"However this remains a large and complex incident and we will remain in attendance for some time.

"Our advice remains that members of the public should avoid the area to allow access for emergency service vehicles.

"I would like to thank our partners, the community and our firefighters for their professionalism and dedication as we work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion."

On Sunday, Fife Council announced the school would be closed until the full damage could be assessed.

Shelagh McLean, head of education and children's services, said: "We are all really shocked and upset to hear that there has been a significant fire at Woodmill High School this evening.

"Thankfully no-one is hurt.

"Firefighters were on the scene promptly and we'd like to thank them for their hard work."

