Boy, 14, charged after fire rips through high school

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged over a "suspicious fire" that ripped through a Fife school.

The blaze broke out at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

More than 80 firefighters remained at the scene on Monday morning after working through the night in a bid to bring the flames under control.

There have been no reported injuries and pupils were told to stay away for the day.

On Monday morning, Police Scotland confirmed that a teenager had been charged over the blaze and would appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A force spokesperson said: "Police in Fife have charged a youth following a suspicious fire in Dunfermline.

"Officers attended, along with the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, to Woodmill High School following reports the building was alight.

"Firefighters continue to tackle the fire, however, as a result of inquiries conducted by Dunfermline CID, a 14-year-old male was arrested.

"He will appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

"Officers would like to thank members of the public who came forward with information in relation to this incident, as well as those who provided the police and fire service personnel in attendance with refreshments during the extremely hot conditions they found themselves working in."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had faced "challenging conditions" in their bid to stop the fire from spreading.

Deputy assistant chief officer Stuart Stevens said: "We have worked through the night in challenging conditions to contain this fire and prevent further spread within the building.

"Through effective planning, we have now surrounded the fire and we are working to extinguish the flames.

"However this remains a large and complex incident and we will remain in attendance for some time.

"Our advice remains that members of the public should avoid the area to allow access for emergency service vehicles.

"I would like to thank our partners, the community and our firefighters for their professionalism and dedication as we work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion."

On Sunday, Fife Council announced the school would be closed until the full damage could be assessed.

At the time, the council believed the fire had been contained to one department.

On Monday, a message on the school's Twitter account by rector Sandy McIntosh said: "We are all utterly devastated by what has happened to our school.

"I will be meeting with our teachers and school staff this morning, along with staff from the Education Service and wider Fife Council to put in place plans for our young people.

"My heartfelt thanks go to the emergency services for all they have done to save our school."

