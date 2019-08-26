Sick diver airlifted to hospital after lifeboat rescue

A lifeboat was called out after reports of a diver suffering from decompression sickness.

Rescue mission: St Abbs Head. @stabbslifeboat

A diver has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued just off the Borders coast.

St Abbs Lifeboat was called out at 2.15pm on Sunday afternoon following reports of a diver suffering from decompression sickness just off St Abbs Head, Berwickshire.

The casualty was returned to St Abbs harbour where they were given medical attention.

They were then taken by an HMCG Helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Eyemouth lifeboat, Police Scotland and Berwick and Eyemouth coastguard were also called out during the rescue mission.

A spokesperson for St Abbs Lifeboat said: "Another perfect example of multi agency cooperation, and everyone at St Abbs Lifeboat wishes the casualty a swift and full recovery."